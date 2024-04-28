Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lessened by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after buying an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,677,502,000 after purchasing an additional 496,299 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.70.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $168.29. 109,309,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,050,800. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.04 and a 200-day moving average of $207.61. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $536.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.