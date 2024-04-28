Tether Gold Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $113.55 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $113.55 million and $3.05 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Tether Gold token can currently be bought for $2,343.66 or 0.03675537 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is gold.tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (XAUT) is a digital token representing ownership of one troy fine ounce of physical gold on a specific gold bar. It is a stablecoin tied to the value of gold, created by Tether, the company behind USDT. Tether aims to facilitate the use of fiat currencies digitally by creating tokens pegged to different assets. Tether Gold provides the stability of gold and the flexibility of cryptocurrency, allowing users to own gold without storage costs or handling inconveniences. XAUT can be used as a stable value store, means of transaction, and proof of digital gold ownership. It can be transferred to any on-chain address and diversifies a digital asset portfolio. Tether Gold is a project of Tether Ltd., founded by Reeve Collins, Craig Sellars, and Brock Pierce, part of the Tether Holdings Limited group.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

