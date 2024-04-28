The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $25.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GAP to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.95.

Get GAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GAP

GAP Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE GPS opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. GAP’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 9,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $263,027.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 9,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $263,027.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 93,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,639,785.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,723 shares of company stock worth $6,886,765. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GAP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,898,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GAP by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in GAP by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.