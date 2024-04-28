The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,132 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 2.2% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $27,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Progressive by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $208.03 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $216.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.