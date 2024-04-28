Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $716.39 million and approximately $37.54 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00054183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00021404 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013086 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,528,964,309 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

