Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $600,000 Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 246,349 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,165,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,433,000 after acquiring an additional 98,664 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Raymond James by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,082,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,155,000 after acquiring an additional 51,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,368,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 768,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,455,000 after acquiring an additional 60,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.1 %

RJF stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.59. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

