Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,735 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 127,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 327,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 227,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Weyerhaeuser

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.