Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 51 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 632.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,268 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,304,000. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,802,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.37.

NYSE:ESS opened at $246.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $252.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 155.31%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

