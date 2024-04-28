Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TNXP

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TNXP opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $3.31.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,247,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Tonix Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.5% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 7.02% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.