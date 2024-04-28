Total Investment Management Inc. Has $10.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $233.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.12. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $184.15 and a one year high of $241.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.