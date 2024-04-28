Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 529 Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Total Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMLG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 198,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $361,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MMLG opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 million, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.37.

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

