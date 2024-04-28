TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in TransUnion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

