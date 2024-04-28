Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $153.81

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.81 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 147.38 ($1.82). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 149.60 ($1.85), with a volume of 2,464,306 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 190 ($2.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45. The company has a market cap of £2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3,740.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.75. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17,500.00%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

