Unique Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000. Visa comprises about 2.2% of Unique Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 1,019.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE V traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $274.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,840,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,673. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.24 and a 200-day moving average of $264.52.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,874 shares of company stock worth $5,506,827. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.58.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

