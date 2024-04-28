US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,477,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,341,000 after acquiring an additional 61,179 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in US Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,313,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,684,000 after purchasing an additional 257,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569,002 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,050,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in US Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,058,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

