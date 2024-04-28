Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 19,738 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 207.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,290,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,289,000 after acquiring an additional 726,110 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 71,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 577,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 372,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 11.3% in the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 333,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares during the period.

PDEC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 33,168 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

