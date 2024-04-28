Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $24.46 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $510.77. 4,026,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,844,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $514.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.