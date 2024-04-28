Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $4 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock remained flat at $17.03 during trading on Friday. 679,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,655. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

