Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $623,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,112.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

SHOP stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,611,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,671. The firm has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 792.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.63.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

