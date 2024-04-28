VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Holdings Trimmed by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,762,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,762,000 after purchasing an additional 431,597 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after acquiring an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after acquiring an additional 721,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,956,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,934,000 after acquiring an additional 639,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,539,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $28.32. 1,347,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,604. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.