Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Valmark Advisers Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,981,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,581 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $163,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.32. 6,255,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,381,575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

