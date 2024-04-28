Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,737.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after acquiring an additional 374,301 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.37. The company had a trading volume of 552,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,236. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

