Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 962,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $74,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.94. 1,205,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,874. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.