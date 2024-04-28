Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Trimmed by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,381,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after acquiring an additional 222,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $182.46 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.42.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

