Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $28,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. 1,766,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,953. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

