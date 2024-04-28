Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Varonis Systems worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,069,229.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 227,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,931,945.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,069,229.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 227,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,931,945.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,419 shares of company stock worth $18,571,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $45.33 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $52.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.81.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

