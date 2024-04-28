VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Shares Acquired by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,562,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,659,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 216,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 48,086 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ USTB opened at $49.44 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.