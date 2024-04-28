Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Short Interest Up 42.4% in April

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 39,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other Virginia National Bankshares news, Director Gregory L. Wells acquired 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $26,990.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $418,947.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Virginia National Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VABK opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Virginia National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $137.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter.

Virginia National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

