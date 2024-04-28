Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $299.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $297.00 to $299.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on V. Redburn Atlantic reissued a neutral rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $302.58.

Get Visa alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:V opened at $274.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,827. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.