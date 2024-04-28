Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $127.53 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $4.54 or 0.00007120 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $127.53 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011683 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001419 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,741.30 or 1.00000759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012452 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

