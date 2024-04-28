W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Cut to $93.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.63.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average is $76.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.