West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Down 45.3% in April

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,503,500 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 2,749,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.8 days.
West African Resources Price Performance
Shares of West African Resources stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. West African Resources has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.98.
About West African Resources
