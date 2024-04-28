White Pine Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,148 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.38% of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPRF. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Solitude Financial Services raised its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 181,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EPRF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. 14,974 shares of the stock were exchanged. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

