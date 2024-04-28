White Pine Capital LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54,184 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,250 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 527,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 346,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,080,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.6 %

KMI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. 9,415,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,001,248. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

