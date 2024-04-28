White Pine Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of ADTRAN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 20,809.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADTN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

ADTRAN Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ADTRAN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,071. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $350.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.64.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.01). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $225.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.