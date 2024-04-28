White Pine Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,061 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,299,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 366,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,283,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after buying an additional 130,571 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,223,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 186,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 805,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLDD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 217,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,382. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $476.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $181.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 2.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLDD. StockNews.com upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

