White Pine Capital LLC Sells 2,494 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.
In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PYPL stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,190,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
