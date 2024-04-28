William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.00

William Hill PLC (OTCMKTS:WIMHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $15.00. William Hill shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 8,600 shares trading hands.
William Hill Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28.
About William Hill
William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.
