Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 2.3 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $250.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.43.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

