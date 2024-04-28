WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.340-4.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. WNS also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.34 to $4.59 EPS.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $91.88.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.92 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 10.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.44.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

