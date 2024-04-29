1,096 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $97.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average of $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

