13,625 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,156 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $64,221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after buying an additional 294,937 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 762,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,447,000 after acquiring an additional 234,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

NYSE:HLT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.84. The stock had a trading volume of 460,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,252. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

