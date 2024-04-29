1,381 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $207,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1,037.9% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $354,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.61. 1,252,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.90. The company has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

