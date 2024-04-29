13,822 Shares in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Bought by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,958,000 after buying an additional 138,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,615 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $18,352,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,082,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $3.40 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $37.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RVNC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revance Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at $694,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $47,179.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,666 shares in the company, valued at $971,036.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,089 shares of company stock worth $143,642. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.