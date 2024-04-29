1,544 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Purchased by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Price Performance

Shares of HRI opened at $152.82 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on HRI

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.