1,707 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $280.12 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

