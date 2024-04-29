17,352 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Acquired by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 63,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CII stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

