1,842 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,635,000 after buying an additional 64,326 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after buying an additional 2,388,510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,469,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 641,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average of $114.94. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

