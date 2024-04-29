1,998 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $156.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.51. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. UBS Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.