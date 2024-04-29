1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) PT Raised to $60.00

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $49.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. 1st Source has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $56.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.20 million. Analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other 1st Source news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $39,206.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

